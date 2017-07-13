Bonke Dumisa writes on the results of his informal poll of opinion

Majority Opinion Against Investing Public Investments Corporation (PIC) Funds On Radical Economic Transformation Projects

The African National Congress (ANC) ruling political party prides itself in that their policies are discussed from the grassroots branch levels. It was for this reason I decided to seek the opinions of the general public using two main social media platforms, namely WhatsApp and Facebook, the participants were mainly active ANC members or ANC sympathisers from different professional fields, including lawyers, civil servants still working, retired civil servants, priests, economic analysts, etc. Due to the nature of the work I do, I was able to get a stratified random sample of opinions on the following question:

“Just a litmus test survey, respond quickly: Minister Malusi Gigaba is said to have suggested that the mandate of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) must be changed such that its funds can be invested to accelerate Radical Economic Transformation. Your quick opinion: YES or NO. And Why did you respond the way did.”

The response rate was so high, with many people writing long answers to substantiate their position(s). Here is a brief summary of some of the responses:

One top lawyer who actually attended the ANC Policy Conference responded as follows, in brief, “YES, the principle is on point, however, implementation is a huge issue. Technocrats tick boxes hence they may not do justice in assessing viable entrepreneurial plans. Government may effectively use this to fund people who get government contracts, hence providing essential working capital to people who are helping in achieving the government’s service delivery objectives.” He concluded “We are sitting on a time bomb of unfunded and frustrated entrepreneurs; my worry is that their innovative minds will find ways to by-pass the current issues and in the true capitalist system the consumers and government will be severely punished”.

Another top ANC-leaning professional responded: “My concern is the exposure of the pension funds to projects that might be fictitious and the possibility of officials creating so much red tape that accessing the funds becomes impossible to those who have legitimate projects that may be implemented”.

One top lawyer who is also a high ranking office bearer at the South African National Civics Association (SANCO) responded “The ploy is risky; but I will support the idea if I am persuaded”.

One top professional responded “We have seen red-tape and restrictions being used to keep out those who are not politically connected from accessing many government funding schemes; yet the same schemes are used to fund many unnecessary projects for the politically-connected”.

One top civil servant who works for a national department said he does not support the proposal of using the government employees’ money, at PIC, to fund the “ill-defined Radical Economic Transformation that the ANC people are still not even clear about”.

Yet another active ANC member who was at the ANC Policy Conference responded “Big NO. There are a lot of options that haven’t been tried yet. There are a lot of options in place that haven’t been implemented or monitored yet”.

One top lawyer who does a lot of legal work for the government responded “NO. There is no guarantee that there will be returns on such investments, given the current state of affairs in the country. The PIC already owns a fair amount of bonds in State Owned Enterprises (SOEs); and most of them have suspended their monthly bond auctions due to dwindling support from private investment firms. This leaves the PIC (custodian of nearly R2 trillion in public servants’ pensions and savings) as the primary backstop of financial support for SOEs”. One civil servant added “The risk is too high for me as a public servant already, as the PIC is willing to put public servants’ savings into bonds that private investment firms won’t touch”.

One ordinary member of the public who is self-employed responded “NO. I do not believe that Radical Economic Transformation (RET) is properly understood by the government itself. I would want to see realistic implementation plans of RET. Playing Russian Roulette with people’s pension is not what can be expected from a responsible government”.

A very passionate ANC activist, who regularly appears in public wearing ANC colours, responded “YES. Malusi Gigaba’s proposal is perfect. We need the PIC to invest our funds in local and Black owned Asset managers. And, these asset managers must not go abroad with our PIC money; but must invest it in local companies”.

One person who seems to have some cautious support for this idea responded “YES. PIC mandate is to invest money anyway. The elephant in the room is the type of projects politicians may force them to fund under the guise of RET. We had regional funding enterprises, for example, Ithala and others which were turned into milking cows for “Mr So and So”. Ordinarily, PIC should invest in projects that have good business plans driven by good entrepreneurs. In saying this, there should a certain amount capped, for example, R300 billion, in order to mitigate the risk over a period of time”.

One financial fundi commented without mincing his words “NO. Government or state-owned companies bonds are less attractive to most now, partly because of corruption and poor governance and performance. Hence, we might face a decreasing demand accompanied by an increasing supply of government or SOE bonds, thus forcing market returns to be low, which is not good for us in the future, and for the investors. Also, since SOEs are mismanaged and mal-performing, returns are likely to be low, which is not good for both government and investors; especially since private pension funds (owned by non-government employees) contribute about 3.8 trillion Rand to the country’s pension funds base. Now, should these returns be low (as it is most likely than not to happen), who will pay for this? Me and you through tax? What about prioritizing expenditure, and fiscal consolidation?

These were serious debates on both Facebook and WhatsApp, with more people not supporting this idea than those who support it. Let me repeat that most of the participants were either active card-carrying ANC members, some of whom officially attended the ANC Policy Conference, and also many ANC-leaning professionals and general members of the public. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba must think carefully about this proposal of his, because many people within the ANC are sceptical of it. Can you imagine the position of those who are already anti-ANC?

*Professor Bonke Dumisa is an Independent Economic Analyst and an Advocate of the High Court