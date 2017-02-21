City says dam levels have dropped to 34,5%, which is 1,7% down from a week ago

Water crisis: 129 days of useable water left

As at today, 20 February 2017, dam levels have dropped to 34,5%, which is 1,7% down from a week ago. With the last 10% of a dam’s water not being useable, dam levels are effectively at 24,5%. The latest actual consumption is 801 million litres of collective use per day. This is 101 million litres above the latest lowered water consumption target of 700 million litres per day. Read more below:

At the current draw-down rate, and with dam levels at an effective 24,5%, we could be looking at approximately 129 days of useable water left.

While the City of Cape Town thanks all of its great water-saving residents and businesses across the metro, water consumption must be lowered immediately.

Going forward, as of today 20 February 2017, the names of those residents or businesses which are issued with fines will be made public.

‘The City will consider further drastically lowering water pressure to a larger extent. We are currently expanding the existing pressure-reducing programme. This programme entails maintaining constant supply where we have the infrastructure to do so, but it may result in intermittent supply in the higher areas of the supply zone.

‘Consumption patterns and dam levels over the coming weeks will determine how the pressure reduction programme will be rolled out further. The City will communicate timeously about any decision in this regard,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, Councillor Xanthea Limberg.

Cape Town is in a water-scarce region and at all times, but especially during this water crisis, we need to use water sparingly. Level 3b water restrictions, which limit the use of potable water for non-essential purposes, are in place.

It must be emphasised that reducing consumption now remains the absolute key intervention and contingency measure that can be adopted at this stage and going forward.

Regular enforcement operations remain in place, in addition to the targeted engagements with the top 20 000 consumers with the highest water usage. Furthermore, the City continues its long-term water infrastructure investment programme, the roll-out of its leak and pressure management programmes, and investigation into alternative sources of water.

The City’s Executive Mayor, Patricia de Lille, and the City’s Executive Deputy Mayor, Alderman Ian Neilson, are continuing a regime of personally calling businesses, hotels and government departments unannounced to check up on their water use.

Mayor De Lille and her representatives (area-based mayoral committee members) have started personally engaging with some of the high water users who have been identified through their water accounts and January 2017 consumption. A month-on-month comparison will be made on the water usage, which will inform further action.

Residents can contact the City via email to water.restrictions@capetown.gov.za for queries or to report contraventions (evidence should be provided to assist the City’s enforcement efforts) or they can send an SMS to 31373.

For further information, residents should please visit the water restrictions page on the City’s website: www.capetown.gov.za/thinkwater

Statement issued by the Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille, 20 February 2017