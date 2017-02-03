Some of Acts no longer applicable or have function, parliamentary review finds

Parliamentary process on review of Apartheid laws

2 February 2017

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip in Parliament welcomes the report by Parliamentary Legal Services on the progress made on the repeal of apartheid legislation tabled at the National Assembly Programming Committee (NAPC) meeting today.

This follows a decision by the NAPC in October 2016 for Parliamentary Legal Services to identify all apartheid era legislation or sections thereof that could be inconsistent with the Constitution.

The report reveals that 1850 pieces of legislation passed between 1910 and 1993 have been identified and that Parliamentary Legal Services is currently embarking on a process of identifying the appropriate ministries and departments which each of these laws fall under for input and processing. The process of working through each piece of these 1850 pieces of legislation is important because it will determine which legislation ought to be repealed or amended if found to be inconsistent with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The report also reveals that given the evolution in the structure of the executive, some of these Acts either no longer have applicable ministries or the functions of the Acts have since shifted from one ministry to another post 1994.

As a custodian of the South African Constitution, the ANC is pleased with the progress made thus far and looks forward to the finalization of this important process.

Since 1994, the ANC government has made great strides in repealing over 2000 apartheid laws which were found to be inconsistent with the values of our democracy and the Constitution. We are confident that the outcome of the ongoing process by the Legal Services Department, including that of the High Level Panel on the Assessment of Key Legislation and Acceleration of Fundamental Change, will democratically transform South Africa’s legislative landscape and accelerate service delivery.

Issued by Moloto Mothapo on behalf of the Office of the ANC Chief Whip, 2 February 2017