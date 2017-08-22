Organisation requests urgent meeting with police minister Fikile Mbalula

Four farm murders in 48 hours: AfriForum demands Mbalula’s intervention

AfriForum today demanded the urgent intervention of Fikile Mbalula, Police Minister, after four farm murders were committed in the past 48 hours.

Piet and Tilla van Zyl were murdered near Immerpan in Limpopo on Sunday;

Arno Niehaus was murdered near Maanhaarrand in Northwest on Sunday, and;

Anton Smuts was murdered and set on fire near Kinross in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

In a letter to Mbalula, Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO of AfriForum, requested an urgent meeting with Mbalula to discuss with him the police’s attitude toward farm murders. Roets said that AfriForum’s members are concerned that Mbalula does not focus his attention on farm murders, because it does not support his political agenda.

Ian Cameron, Head of Community Safety at AfriForum, has urged the public to be more vigilant and to join community safety networks.

Statement issued by AfriForum, 21 August 2017