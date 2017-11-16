MMC says Freeway Unit made discovery after vehicle's trailer wheel was dislodged

JMPD discover 42 bodies transported in open trailer on M1

15 November 2017

Today, the JMPD Freeway Unit discovered 16 adult and 26 still born bodies in a broken down trailer on the M1 South between the Smith and Carr Street onramp.

The Freeway Unit made the discovery after being called about the vehicle’s trailer wheel being dislodged.

The driver of the van alleged that he was transporting the bodies from Charlottes Maxeke General Hospital to Oilfantsvlei Cemetery in Eldorado Park for burial. JMPD immediately contacted SAPS and the Provincial Department of Health to verify this information.

The driver did not have any documentation proving that he is a registered mortuary, nor any hospital documentation to move the bodies.

JMPD has requested the owner of the alleged undertaker to produce these documents.

SAPS has since taken over the investigation along with the Provincial Department of Health.

The manner in which the bodies are transported is neither dignified nor hygienic, and shows no respect to the deceased and their families.

We call upon the Provincial Department of Health and SAPS to conduct a full investigation into this matter.

Statement issued by Luyanda Longwe, Stakeholder Manager: Office of the MMC for Public Safety, 15 November 2017