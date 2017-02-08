SANDF members will work in cooperation with SAPS to maintain law and order

EMPLOYMENT OF MEMBERS OF THE SANDF DURING THE OPENING OF PARLIAMENT

7 February 2017

President Jacob Zuma has authorised the employment of members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to maintain law and order during the Opening of Parliament where the President will deliver the State of the Nation Address 2017.

Four Hundred and Forty One (441) members of the SANDF will be employed together with SAPS for the period of 05 February to 10 February 2017.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 7 February 2017