COSATU Western Cape demands 50% ticket price reduction for workers from Metrorail because of poor service

24 August 2017

COSATU in the Western Cape is appalled to hear from Metrorail that the present train crisis will continue for at least the next two years. This means that the hardships faced by workers regarding the dysfunctional train system are set to continue. Delayed trains are already leading to workers arriving late at work and facing loss of income and at worst disciplinary action. Some are forced to seek alternative transport in the event of train cancelations and incurring additional expenses, despite having purchased monthly or weekly tickets.

This train crisis is unfairly inconveniencing workers and as COSATU, we plan to make a 50% reduction claim for all commuters until the train services improve. We plan to mobilise all workers to protest against Metro Rail in demand of this ticket price reduction. If R10 billion can be given to SAA, which transports the wealthy few, we also expect and demand that Metrorail which transports should also be bailed out.

The federation will also be taking action against the City of Cape Town for refusing to put affordable more busses on the Cape Flats route to offset the current challenges of poor service. COSATU is also calling for a subsidy for the taxis to make up for the poor capacity of the train services.

It is unfair that the newly developed settlements and developments that are furthest from the City have no proper subsidised transport system and rely on unsubsidised taxis. The taxi industry needs to be subsidised to help the poor communities who continue to be the victims of apartheid spatial planning.

The demand for a safe, reliable and affordable public transport system is about helping the entire working class and will also help the economy.

Issued by Tony Ehrenreich, Western Cape Secretary, COSATU, 24 August 2017