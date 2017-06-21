POLITICS

ABSA's knee-jerk reaction arrogant – PPF

Luther Lebelo |
20 June 2017
Forum calls on state to stop doing business with bank until it pays back the money

PPF statement on Public Protector CIEX report

20 June 2017

Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) wishes to join the majority of all progressive South Africans and professionals in congratulating Public Protector, Adv Mkhwebane on the great work she has done since joining office.

The progress report on a number of investigations as presented in her media statement yesterday goes to show how committed and hardworking she and her office has been.

Of more exciting for PPF is the finalization of the long awaited ABSA investigation into the CIEX report where ABSA benefitted unduly and corruptly into the tax payer monies. PPF is rather perturbed by the knee-jerk reaction by ABSA that it does think it owes any monies to the state. This after well documented and known facts that ABSA benefitted unduly and unfairly from the tax payers monies. Without taking away ABSA's rights to law, PPF find ABSA's reaction not only as arrogant but undermining the role and responsibility of the Public Protector which is a chapter 9 institution. PPF therefore calls for the state to seize doing business with ABSA until such time ABSA pay back the money it received unduly and unlawfully.

We want to call on the Public Protector to continue in her sterling job of investigating all complaints without fear, favour and prejudices and not to worry about the continuous attacks from some media houses and others who wishes to keep the corruption and rot under wraps.

Issued by Luther Lebelo, Secretary General, 20 June 2017 

 

FULL STATEMENT: SARB slams Public Protector report as unlawful, launches review
It’s all about the Banks: PP another cog in Zuptoid wheel of RET – Silke
Daniel Silke: South Africa’s stark choice – patronage or pragmatism
A Sisyphean task: Gigaba’s lose-lose situation, expect further Rand weakness – analyst
SARB governor fights back: Hands off the central bank – if you want to preserve SA economy

iSERVICE FEED