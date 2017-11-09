DA MPL says funds squandered on unneeded data-storage facility

Accountability needed for R500 million wasted by Gauteng Health

8 November 2017

I am astonished by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa's admission that her department spent R500-million on an unneeded data-storage facility.

She reportedly said that the department procured V-Block, a massive data-storage facility, even though the department could have used the storage facility at the e-governance department.

There needs to be accountability for this incredible waste of money which probably involved corruption rather than just incompetence.

R500 million could have built 12 clinics or hired a thousand nurses for a year, or used for many other badly needed purposes, including purchase of new machinery and repair of dilapidated hospitals.

I have today submitted official questions in the Gauteng Legislature about the V-Block contract.

We need to know who authorized it and who benefited from it, and what accountability there will be, including disciplinary action and possible criminal charges.

Furthermore, what possibility is there of claiming back this wasted money?

I wonder what other secrets remain to be disclosed in this notoriously inefficient, wasteful and corrupt department.

Ramokgopa should continue to expose the deep rot in this department and take strong measures to ensure that money is spent effectively on quality health care.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC, 11 November 2017