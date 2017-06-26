DA MP says Bongani Maseko appears to have irregularly appointed two suppliers, according to leaked documents

ACSA CEO must be suspended for tender irregularities

Documents leaked to the DA reveal that the CEO of the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), Bongani Maseko, appears to have irregularly appointed two suppliers, which did not qualify to provide services to state-owned enterprises.

The DA will therefore write to Transport Minister, Joe Maswanganyi, to insist that Mr Maseko be suspended immediately, pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

These documents seem to confirm that Maseko authorised payments of up to R7 million to Incentive Driven Marketing as far back as September 2016, circumventing formal tender procedures.

It also appears that this company was appointed purely to improve Maseko’s image and, if so, would indeed constitute an illegitimate expense as public funds have been spent on making one man look good.

There is also confirmation of a second company to be appointed in an irregular way contained in a memorandum written by Bonginkosi Mfusi, ACSA Group Legal Counsel, to the Board members. This letter confirms that the appointment of Ranamane Attorneys, at the cost of R2.5 million, “to provide legal services for and on behalf of ACSA” was irregular in terms of ACSA’s own policies and the Public Finance Management Act.

It would appear that despite overwhelming evidence, nothing is being done to hold Maseko accountable for blatant wrongdoing.

Moreover, a report by Norton Rose Fulbright, confirms that action should be taken against Maseko pending a disciplinary hearing.

The Board also resolved to follow actions against Maseko yet have failed to take any action.

It is completely unacceptable that when there is proof of wrongdoing, no action is taken by the ACSA Board. Recently some of the Board members have been linked to the Guptas. These revelations combined with this inaction show that this Board are sitting idly by while proper processes, instituted to protect public funds, are being flouted.

It is high time that action be taken against those in positions of power who are shown to have acted in an unlawful manner. The DA will continue to fight for this because that is the only way we can hope to turn the tide against corruption carried out with impunity.

Statement issued by Manny de Freitas MP - DA Shadow Minister of Transport, 25 June 2017