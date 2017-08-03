Organisations say it is unfortunate that Malema continues to call for illegal land invasions

AfriBusiness and AfriForum take action against Malema and the EFF

2 August 2017

AfriBusiness and AfriForum finally obtained a court date to enforce a court interdict against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader Julius Malema. The business rights watchdog and civil rights organisation obtained this interdict on 7 March 2017 to prohibit the EFF and its controversial leader from inciting the public to commit crimes in the form of illegal land invasions and occupations.

The interdict was not opposed by Malema or the EFF, but shortly after the court granted it the respondents launched a rescission application to declare the interdict invalid, effectively placing the enforceability thereof on hold until the matter is heard and finalised by a court of law. The rescission will be argued on 11 September 2017 whereby the interdict will either be set aside or enforced.

Malema was again quoted at the EFF’s fourth birthday celebrations in Durban this past weekend where he openly encouraged black people to take land from white people. AfriBusiness and AfriForum agree that Malema should be held accountable for these irresponsible comments.

“It is unfortunate that Malema continues to call for illegal land invasions, but this is something that we as an organisation will not tolerate. The Constitution guarantees the protection of property rights within the Republic of South Africa, and anyone who seeks to undermine this right should be brought to book. We look forward to hearing Malema and the EFF’s arguments in this case, as no justifiable reason for the rescission appears in their court papers,” says Armand Greyling, Law and Policy Analyst at AfriBusiness.

Issued by Armand Greyling, Law and Policy Analyst, AfriBusiness, 2 August 2017