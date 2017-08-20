ANC KZN SG reaffirms the fundamental principle of the independence of the legal profession

STATEMENT OF THE ANCKZN PROVINCIAL CHAIRPERSON ON THE STATEMENT ISSUED BY NADEL

I have taken note of the ongoing public discussion in various media platforms relating to the ANC recent court case held at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

I have noted the statement of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADEL), reacting to the comments wherein I expressed grave concerns about Advocate Ngcukaitobi who represented the applicants.

I want to state it categorically clear and without any hesitation that NADEL is one of the credible institutions that have, for many years, made a meaningful contribution in nourishing our democratic system and the legal profession in particular.

I welcome their comments as part of a constructive engagement and wish to make it clear that my comments were in relation to ANC comrades using someone who has consistently represented other political parties on matters relating to the ANC and its government.

I want to reaffirm the fundamental principle of the independence of the legal profession and therefore regret the impression created by my comments. Accordingly, I have taken a decision to approach the leadership of National Association of Democratic Lawyers so that we can directly engage further on this matter.

Statement issued by ANC KZN Provincial Chairperson, Cde Sihle Zikalala, 19 August 2017