Party says either the mayor is lying to the MEC or the MEC is shielding the mayor

DA requests A-G investigation into Emfuleni Mayor’s alleged money laundering scheme

28 March 2017

Cooperative Governance MEC, Paul Mashatile, has once again misled the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and the residents of Emfuleni on the Mayor’s involvement with Shakespeare Hotel in Vanderbijl Park.

In the oral question session today, MEC Mashatile said the Emfuleni Local Municipality does not lease three offices in this hotel.

However, according to a first written response signed by the MEC, Emfuleni is leasing three offices. (Click here to view the first response)

In a second written response signed by the MEC a few days later, he denies the existence of the three offices and instead mentions stakeholder engagements that take place at this hotel. (Click here to view second the response)

It is has now become apparent that either the Emfuleni Local Municipality Mayor, Simon Mofokeng, is lying to the MEC or the MEC is shielding the mayor from having to take accountability.

When Simon Mofokeng was the mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality, over R2million was spent at the Shakespeare hotel, and now as mayor of Emfuleni just over R300 000 has been spent to date at the same hotel.

The DA will request the Auditor-General of South Africa to investigate the alleged money laundering in Emfuleni.

Further to this, the DA will request the Office of the Integrity Commissioner in the Provincial Legislature to investigate MEC Mashatile’s misleading remarks in the house.

Issued by Kingsol Chabalala, DA Gauteng Constituency Head – Emfuleni North, 28 March 2017