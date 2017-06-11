On 30 June 2017, the pre-hearing meeting, confirming each party’s readiness and dealing with any preliminary points, will be held

Agreement on disciplinary process timeline

Today, the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) met with Helen Zille and agreed to the timeline for the process going forward.

These details are as follows:

By 13 June 2017, all parties must sign confidentially agreements, to protect the integrity of the hearing;

By the 23 June 2017, all documents pertaining to the matter must be submitted to the FLC; and

On 30 June 2017, the pre-hearing meeting, confirming each party’s readiness and dealing with any preliminary points, will be held.

Statement issued by Adv Glynnis Breytenbach MP, Chairperson of the DA Federal Legal Commission, 9 June 2017