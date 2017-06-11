POLITICS

Agreement reached on Zille disciplinary process timeline – DA FLC

Glynnis Breytenbach |
09 June 2017
On 30 June 2017, the pre-hearing meeting, confirming each party’s readiness and dealing with any preliminary points, will be held

Agreement on disciplinary process timeline

Today, the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) met with Helen Zille and agreed to the timeline for the process going forward.

These details are as follows:

By 13 June 2017, all parties must sign confidentially agreements, to protect the integrity of the hearing;

By the 23 June 2017, all documents pertaining to the matter must be submitted to the FLC; and

On 30 June 2017, the pre-hearing meeting, confirming each party’s readiness and dealing with any preliminary points, will be held.

Statement issued by  Adv Glynnis Breytenbach MP, Chairperson of the DA Federal Legal Commission, 9 June 2017

 

Revealed! How Gupta brothers taught Independent group’s Iqbal Survé a state capture trick or two #GuptaLeaks
#GuptaLeaks provide proof to jail THESE four ministers for state capture crimes: law expert
UK election: A tight race with potentially major impacts for pensions – expert
#KnysnaFire: Armageddon-like scenes engulf town – includes video
Rapid rise in Eskom tariffs trigger solar surge, shrinking municipal revenues

iSERVICE FEED