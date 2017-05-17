POLITICS

Amount of illegal firearms within our communities concerning – POPCRU

Richard Mamabolo |
16 May 2017
Union says violence remains at an alarming rate, and it is reported that gun-related killings remain the leading cause of death

POPCRU concerned about the amount of illegal firearms within our communities

16 May 2017

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) would like to congratulate the police’s prompt response in arresting the alleged murderers of Mandla Hlatshwayo and Oupa Duma, while noting that the many illegal firearms roaming the streets of our communities remain a mammoth challenge both police and communities need to commonly confront for our common safety.

Throughout our country, violence remains at an alarming rate, and it is reported that gun-related killings remain the leading cause of death.

According to Factsheet, South Africa’s 2015/16 crime statistics released by the SAPS indicate that under the period, 18673 murders were recorded, indicating a 4,9% increase from the 2014/15 rates, therefore demonstrating that we had we had 34 murders per 100 000 people in our country.

Despite Minister Mbalula’s commitment to speed up processes for the registration and control of firearms, we urge communities to work closely with law enforcement agencies in reporting those who might be concealing these firearms. It is only through our joint efforts that we can reduce these regrettable killings amongst ourselves.

Issued by Richard Mamabolo, Media and Communications Officer, POPCRU, 16 May 2017 

 

‘Boastful’ Trump pulls fake news card out of pack to counter Russia intelligence leak claims
Minister’s devilish formula for property valuation in restitution cases unpacked
Buffett bets another $7bn on US stocks, but dumps Murdoch’s scandal-hit Fox
Path to ruin: Why SA risks landing on ash heap of history – Cato analyst
Hagedorn: SA’s exclusive obsession with social justice will cost us all

iSERVICE FEED