16 May 2017

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) would like to congratulate the police’s prompt response in arresting the alleged murderers of Mandla Hlatshwayo and Oupa Duma, while noting that the many illegal firearms roaming the streets of our communities remain a mammoth challenge both police and communities need to commonly confront for our common safety.

Throughout our country, violence remains at an alarming rate, and it is reported that gun-related killings remain the leading cause of death.

According to Factsheet, South Africa’s 2015/16 crime statistics released by the SAPS indicate that under the period, 18673 murders were recorded, indicating a 4,9% increase from the 2014/15 rates, therefore demonstrating that we had we had 34 murders per 100 000 people in our country.

Despite Minister Mbalula’s commitment to speed up processes for the registration and control of firearms, we urge communities to work closely with law enforcement agencies in reporting those who might be concealing these firearms. It is only through our joint efforts that we can reduce these regrettable killings amongst ourselves.

