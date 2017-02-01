DA leader says commission invited the party to submit a complaint in order to activate an official investigation

ANC ‘Black-Ops’ Campaign: DA to submit formal complaint to IEC

31 January 2017

Today, in a fruitful, frank and robust meeting with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) at its Election House headquarters, I raised, inter alia, the process being engaged following the ANC’s intimidation of Deputy Chairperson Terry Tselane, and the recent revelations surrounding the ANC’s unethical black-ops communications campaign targeted at Opposition Parties, including the Democratic Alliance.

In the matter of the ANC's intimidation of the Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, and by extension the Commission itself, there was an assurance that the matter is receiving the necessary attention, and public feedback will be given soon. In this regard, I requested that a report on the intimidation be tabled before Parliament, as this is the body that this important Chapter 9 institution ultimately accounts to.

Regarding the matter of the ANC’s false propaganda campaign, which aimed to illegally and fraudulently influence the election outcome, the Commission invited the Democratic Alliance to submit a formal complaint in order to activate an official investigation by the IEC. We have decided to do so, and will submit the formal complaint in the coming days.

I stressed to the Commission that it must at all times maintain its strict independence and fulfill its Constitutional obligations, and that the DA will always hold them to these obligations.

Issued by Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Democratic Alliance, 31 January 2017