Party proud that achievements of cadreship recognised by institutions of higher learning

ANC CONGRATULATES ITS LEADERS ON INSTALLATION AS CHANCELLORS

The African National Congress (ANC) congratulates Former Deputy Secretary General of the ANC Comrade Thandi Modise and National Executive Committee member Comrade Edna Molewa on their installation as Chancellor of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMHSU) respectively. These are considerable achievements - indicative of the caliber of leadership that exists within the ranks of the ANC.

As a movement committed to the pursuit of excellence and distinction in academic endeavors, the ANC is proud that once again, the heights attained by the cadreship of our movement have been recognized by our country’s pre-eminent institutions of higher learning.

The ANC extends its best wishes and congratulations to Comrades Molewa and Modise in whom we will believe to work tirelessly with the faculty and student communities of their institutions to realize the quest for academic excellence and transformative possibilities in higher education.

Statement issued by Zizi Kodwa, African National Congress, 17 March 2017