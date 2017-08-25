Party says it is still unwavering in its defence of freedom of press and the media

ANC congratulates Lodidox and management

24 August 2017

The African National Congress congratulates Lodidox and Management following the sale of Oakbay Investments shareholdings in Infinity Media and TNA Media as announced on Monday, 21 August 2017.

As the ANC, we remain committed to preserving the cordial and constructive relationship with the new owners of these media institutions.

As declared in the 2017 January 8th Statement "The ANC is unwavering in our defence of freedom of the press and the media, likewise, should report fairly and factually"

Issued by Zizi Kodwa, National Spokesperson, ANC, 24 August 2017