DA MPL says Herman Mashaba is not purging senior staff but has obligation to act on allegations

ANC continue to defend corrupt practices

8 February 2017

The DA will continue to support Mayor Herman Mashaba’s drive to lead a clean and transparent government in Johannesburg.

Mayor Mashaba has no intention to purge any employee in the City of Johannesburg, contrary to ANC assertions that the Mayor is purging senior staff.

The ANC must understand that Mayor Mashaba has an obligation to act on all allegations raised against any employee in the City.

If the ANC previously ran a clean government, they should welcome any investigation of maladministration and corruption to be instituted by the city. The reaction to the City Power investigation paints a clear picture of ANC defending their doggy deals.

The DA has committed to run an open and transparent government. Early this month, the Council passed policy to open the tender process – something the ANC refused to do during its tenure in office.

All residents and employees in Johannesburg are encouraged to report any corrupt practices which the Mayor will act on without delay. Under the DA, the city has embarked on a zero tolerance policy toward corruption.

Mayor Mashaba has declared corruption as enemy number one, as corruption robs residents of opportunities and compromises service delivery.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Johannesburg Regional Chairperson, 8 February 2017