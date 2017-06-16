DA says it is clear criminality of ruling party extends from Jacob Zuma at the top right down to councillors within communities

ANC Councillor out on bail still not suspended

15 June 2017

The DA welcomes the swift action by the South African Police Service in arresting the ANC's Ward 15 councillor who is accused of shooting a 21-year-old young man for no apparent reason. However, we are concerned that the Speaker refuses to suspend and investigate this councillor in the face of a most serious crime.

The incident happened on Sunday the 4th of June, and today the councillor appeared in court and was granted R5 000 bail.

It is clear that the criminality of the ANC extends from right the way from Jacob Zuma at the top down to its councillors within our communities. It is increasingly clear that members of our communities must be protected from the ANC.

The DA has written to eThekwini Speaker, Councillor Mapena, requesting him to open an Ethics Investigation into the accused councillor.

Our request is based in the breach of the Code of Conduct for Councillors and Municipal Act of 2000-Schedule 1, specifically section 2(a) which stipulates that the councillor must: perform the functions of the office in good faith, honestly and in a transparent manner. We submitted to the Speaker that the councillor appears to have broken this code of conduct and should be suspended and investigated.

An investigation is further needed as there are untested rumours of councillor or their family attempting to bribe the victim's family. These rumours must be tested.

We were disappointed by the response from the Speaker who flatly refused to take action. The ANC is clearly protecting one of its own at the expense of the people.

We are concerned that the family is more vulnerable now more than ever with the suspect back out of custody. We trust that the Police will protect the family.

Issued by Zwakele Mncwango, DA KZN Leader, 15 June 2017