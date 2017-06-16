Parties increased their margins of victory from 2016 in all three cases

Results of the municipal by-elections held in Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape

15 June 2017

Centurion – The African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance have retained the wards they won in the 2016 Municipal Elections in by-elections contested yesterday in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape.

At the time of issuing this release (10h30) the results for the by-elections contested in ward 7 in the uPhongolo Municipality (KZN262) in KwaZulu-Natal had not yet been finalised.

The new councillors for the African National Congress are:

Sithembiso Ncetezo in Ward 15 in the Mnquma Municipality – EC122. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, increasing its margin to 94.19% of the valid votes cast compared to 82.79% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 49.48% compared to 56.20% in 2016.

Lifa Blessing Nkosi in Ward 45 in the City of Mbombela – MP326. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, increasing its margin to 88.45% of the valid votes cast compared to 82.34% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 37.06% compared to 57.68% in 2016.

The new councillor for the Democratic Alliance is:

Sharon Merle Steyn in Ward 24 in the Sol Plaatje Municipality – NC091. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, increasing its margin to 88.36% of the votes cast compared to 82.84% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 41.06% compared to 70.14% in 2016.

The detailed results are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za.

Issued by the Electoral Commission, 15 June 2017