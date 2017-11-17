FF Plus leader says this should be a wake-up call for Zuma govt, world is watching what is happening here

ANC government to blame for South Africa losing bid to host Rugby World Cup

The ANC is to blame for the fact that South Africa was not selected to host the Rugby World Cup even though we were the preferred candidate, says Dr Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

According to Dr Groenewald, the loss of the bid is indeed a disappointment for all South Africans, but that it was to be expected in light of the present crime situation in the country.

“This should be a wake-up call for the Zuma government, who seems to find itself in some dream world where the international community is blissfully unaware of the high levels of crime, corruption and abuse of power that are crippling the country’s economy.

“Not even the fact that France has recently had numerous terrorist attacks nor our favourable exchange rate could tip the scales in South Africa’s favour. This clearly spells that the world holds South Africa in low regard at present.

“Nothing more can be expected if tourists are attacked, robbed and traumatised as soon as they land at OR Tambo airport. Or if tourists from the Netherlands, Peru and Singapore are attacked in hotels or even next to the road, as in the latest incidences in Magoebaskloof, Cape Town and Kempton Park.

“It will undoubtedly scare people away from South Africa. The country is now suffering because the government is not doing anything about the terrible crime situation,” says Dr Groenewald.

Statement issued by Dr. Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus leader, 15 November 2017