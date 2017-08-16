Siphosezwe Masango says party cannot be allow itself to be co-opted into charm offensive by visitors

ANC IN PARLIAMENT REJECTS AUDIENCE WITH ISRAELI DELEGATION

The ANC Study Group on International Relations and Cooperation applauds Parliament’s decision to reject an invitation to meet members of the Israeli Knesset (Israel's unicameral parliament). This follows a decision of the ANC Parliamentary Caucus to reject an invite from the Israeli Ambassador Mr Arthur Lenk requesting that Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on International Relations meet a delegation from the Israeli Knesset on 16 or 17 August 2017.

The disquiet of our Parliament arises from among other concerns the Israeli Knesset having passed legislation which retrospectively legalizes settlements into Palestinian territories, thus undermining the Two-State Solution the South African government supports. The United Nations Security Council has also bemoaned these actions through its Resolution (UNSCR) 2334 of December 2016, which states that Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem have “no legal validity and constitute a flagrant violation under International Law.”

The continuous killings of Palestinians by the Israeli Security Forces, administrative detentions, deportations and many other human rights violations also form part of the reasons why the ANC cannot allow itself to be co-opted into this charm offensive by Israel through this parliamentary visit.

We are unequivocal in our support of the Palestinian peoples’ fight for self-determination, and maintain the view that they are victims of the ongoing conflict against Israel. The ANC continuous to support and advocate for the peaceful co-existence of the two nations.

Statement issued by the Chairperson of the ANC Study Group on International Relations and Cooperation, Siphosezwe Masango, 15 August 2017