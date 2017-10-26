Crime remains a serious challenge that requires joint efforts by all stakeholders to tackle and eradicate

ANC caucus statement on 2016/17 crime statistics

24 October 2017

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip notes the 2016/2017 crime statistics presented by Police Minister comrade Fikile Mbalula and senior management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Parliament today.

The crime statistics which reflect a general decline of 1.8% in crime over the past 10 years demonstrates that the ANC government’s crime fighting efforts continues to bear fruit. The statistics reflect a 4% drop in the number of rapes reported to police in 2016/2017 compared to the previous year. Contact crime has gone down by 3.3% while assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm has gone down by 6.7%.

While we continue to make progress in our crime fighting efforts, the rise of 1.8% in the murder rate and 0.4% in attempted murders remain cause for concern. The shocking increase of 6.4% in aggravated robbery and 14.5% in carjacking countrywide is indicative of a society that is increasingly becoming unsafe and more violent.

The statistics also reflect that urban provinces such as Gauteng, Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal continue to be the most unsafe provinces in the country. This is especially unfortunate as majority of South Africans are geographically concentrated in urban cities in pursuit of job opportunities. We agree with Minister Mbalula that these provinces must become priority areas for the police and that the necessary deployment of police officers in these areas is paramount.

Crime remains a serious challenge that requires joint efforts by all stakeholders to tackle and eradicate. We therefore call on all South Africans to work with SAPS in their communities to ensure that crimes are reported and that necessary assistance is provided in order for SAPS to carry out their work.

Crime fighting remains one of the ANC government's top priorities. We are confident that government will indeed continue to deepen its progressive crime-fighting strategies in this regard to ensure that South Africans are not only safe but also feel safe.

We congratulate the brave men and women in blue, under the able leadership of Minister Mbalula and Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba and their teams, for their continued efforts to build safer and more secure communities.

Issued by Nonceba Mhlauli,ANC Caucus Spokesperson, Office of the ANC Chief Whip, 24 October 2017