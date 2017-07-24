Party says sends its heartfelt condolences to communicator's wife, Audrey, and his children

ANC MOURNS THE PASSING OF ONE OF ITS FINEST SONS, CDE RONNIE MAMOEPA

The African National Congress is gravely saddened by the loss of one of its finest sons, Comrade Ronnie Mamoepa who passed away shortly before midnight on Saturday 22 July 2017. Comrade Ronnie was a militant, loyal and dedicated servant of our people who earned his stripes in the youth movement, our people’s parliaments and government. He was a distinguished Communications Commissar who served our movement and the government it leads with humility, diligence and excellence.

Comrade Ronnie was a critical component of a notable corps of political communicators who consolidated and strengthened the work of the ANC’s Department of Information and Publicity following the unbanning of the ANC. These comrades were communicators par excellence who intrinsically understood the importance of the nexus between ideological work and project of democratic consolidation. They spoke of an ANC that was a people’s movement that would forever represent the aspiration of the masses. Through their work, they shaped our national consciousness and united South Africans behind a common vision to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous society.

Comrade Ronnie was also a proud and loving husband and father, and our thoughts and prayers are therefore concentrated on his immediate and extended family. The African National Congress sends its heartfelt condolences to Comrade Ronnie’s wife, Audrey, his children and the Mamoepa family at large. As a movement, we shared the deep sorrow they feel during this difficult time.

Comrade Ronnie Mamoepa has left us too soon. Much of his wisdom was still expected from him during these trying and difficult times facing our movement. It remains incumbent on us all to continue to preserve, promote and emulate his legacy of excellence in selfless and dedicated service. May his revolutionary soul rest in everlasting peace. Robala ka Kgotso Comrade Ronnie.

Statement issued by Zizi Kodwa, African National Congress, 23 July 2017