League rejects analysis contained in alleged report by RMB

ANCWL statement on the alleged report by RMB

20 April 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has learnt of the alleged report compiled by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), a division of FirstRand Bank Limited. Guided by section 16 (1) (a) & (b) of the Constitution of South Africa (SA), the ANCWL respects the rights of the compilers of the alleged report.

It is alleged that the report titled "Political views in a post-downgrade, post-Gordhan SA" portrays the African National Congress (ANC) as a dying organisation that will not win 2019 elections and is expected to split should the preferred candidate of RMB not be elected as the ANC President in December 2017. It is prudent for RMB to note that the nominations and elections of ANC leadership is done by ANC members and it is upon members to rally behind the all democratically elected leadership of the organisation.

Despite current challenges that the ANC is facing, with spirit of humility the ANCWL would like to indicate to the compilers of the alleged RMB report that the ANC remains the only hope for the ANCWL supporters, members and the general public who are on daily basis faced with untransformed financial sectors where some banks such as the FNB charge different loan interests to different racial groups. It is only the ANC government through established institutions like Competition commission that can deal with banks which are involved in the corruption of the manipulation of the SA currency.

The ANC working with other patriotic institutions will eradicate the legacies of apartheid which have created inequality, unemployment and poverty in SA. It champions fundamental change in the structure, systems, institutions and patterns of ownership, management and control of the economy in favour of all SA's, especially the poor, the majority of whom are African and female.

The ANC led government amongst others will ensure:

- a shift beyond the minority ownership of SA economic assets towards democratic, inclusive and equitable economic relations of control and ownership;

- that more black women owned businesses benefit from government’s R500bn procurement budget;

- that black women owns land; and are becoming farmers or industrialists and are owning companies that are listed on the JSE.

This are key decisions taken by the ANC to ensure that there is quantitative and qualitative economic and land ownership redress in South Africa. The ANCWL supports the radical economic transformation that will ensure that women in particular black women are owners of land and equal participants in economic activities in the country.

Unity within the ANC is sacrosanct. The ANCWL supporters and members will continue engaging the masses to rally behind the ANC so that it withers any storms and delivers economic freedom in our lifetime.

Issued by Meokgo Matuba, Secretary General, ANCWL, 20 April 2017