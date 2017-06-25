Ardent Communist a trade unionist who played an indelible role in the struggle for freedom, non-racialism, unity and peace

ANC SADDENED BY THE PASSING OF COMRADE KAY MOONSAMY

The African National Congress (ANC) is saddened by the passing of Comrade Kesval “Kay” Moonsamy, a stalwart of the Congress movement, a worker leader and ardent Communist.

Comrade Kay was a trade unionist who played an indelible role in the struggle for freedom, non-racialism, unity and peace. At the tender age of 18, he joined the South African Communist Party and the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) at a time of massive struggles between conservative and progressive forces in the NIC.

When asked on his motivation for joining the movement, Comrade Kay said, “I left the factory to join the Passive Resistance. Like thousands in those days, we left work and went to defy and to court imprisonment. Prior to 1944, the Indian Congresses in South Africa were led by leaders who did not want to have any cooperation between Indians and Africans or coloureds. The new leadership called upon all the democratic forces to work together, that is, for the closest cooperation with the African people, because we feel that the majority in our country are the Africans — if they're not liberated, then I don't think the others will be liberated. So we believe that the main content of our revolution is the liberation of the African people, and the Indian Congress worked for that.”

This abiding commitment to the “cooperation between Indians, Africans… Coloureds” as well as the unwavering belief that the “democratic forces (should) work together” will forever remain a key tenet of the legacy Comrade Kay leaves behind. Comrade Kay was amongst the cadreship of the Congress Movement who endured exile and diligently served the ANC and the South African Communist Party during the years of banishment from the land of their birth. He lived in exile for 27 years, returning home only after the unbanning of the ANC. His last serving post to his movement was as Member of Parliament until his retirement in 2009. Comrade Kay remained loyal and committed to the Congress movement until his final days.

Comrade Kay Moonsamy will be cremated on Saturday 24 June 2017. The service shall commence at 11h00 at the Clare Estate Crematorium - Hall 2.

The African National Congress lowers its revolutionary flag to honor this gallant freedom fighter. We send our deepest condolences to Comrade Kay’s family and friend. Indeed South Africa is poorer for the loss of this humble servant leader.May his soul rest in eternal peace. Hamba Kahle Comrade Kay.

Statement issued by the African National Congress, 23 June 2017