DA angered by decision, says parliamentary inquiry into allegations of corruption will be important step towards resolving crisis

ANC U-Turns on Parliamentary investigation into PRASA

14 March 201 7

The DA is angered by the ANC members of the Portfolio Committee on Transport’s decision to U-Turn on the matter of a parliamentary investigation into the allegations of mismanagement at PRASA.

This is after they only last Wednesday stated their support for a full parliamentary inquiry into the affairs at PRASA.

The DA maintains that a parliamentary inquiry into the allegations of corruption at PRASA will be an important step towards resolving the crisis at the entity and to ensuring that Minister Dipou Peters is held accountable for her hand in this mess.

However, this recent change of heart by the ANC is clearly a politically motivated move in order to protect the Minister and anyone else implicated from accountability.

It is becoming abundantly clear that Minister Peters is intent on exercising political interference over the investigations of corruption at PRASA, and only serves to confirm our suspicions over her dismissal of the PRASA board.

Parastalels have become a dumping ground for ANC cronies to loot the public coffers whilst the poor suffer in silence.

The DA will not stand for yet another state owned entity to be run to the ground and for another Minister to dodge accountability. It is unacceptable that the ANC continues to protect ineffective Ministers.

Issued by Manny de Freitas, DA Shadow Minister of Transport, 14 March 2017