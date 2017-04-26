Mayor says yet another message distributed by opposition to its members, calling on them to prevent peaceful public consultations

ANC will not prevent conclusion of IDP Summits for the City of Joburg

25 April 2017

Today, the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, will attend the City’s final Integrated Development Plan (IDP) Summits taking place in Protea South and Diepkloof.

This follows an extended programme of public consultations on the IDP which is a five-year strategy for responding to the City’s service delivery needs.

Regrettably, some of these public consultations have been marred by politically motivated acts of violence aimed at preventing these crucial public consultations.

Indeed, this morning, the City was made aware of yet another message distributed by the ANC to its members, calling on them to prevent peaceful public consultations. Importantly, the message also instructs ANC members not to wear party attire so as to make them less identifiable. The message reads:

“Comrades , the Regional Secretary have mandated all branches to come out in numbers to counter the so-called EFF Ground Forces. The time has come and the time is now. Ground forces must learn to respect our President. We still need to control Ward based tenders, EWP and Jozi@work Jobs and to enable our Moses Kotane Brigades resources to mobilise. LETS NOT WEAR ANC REGALIA! LETS ATTEND IN NUMBERS!!! ANC LIVES!!!!”

This is yet another indication of the depths which the ANC will sink to in order to undermine democratic processes and the law; all so that they can secure their patronage networks.

In response to these acts of violence seen in Midrand, the City of Joburg has laid charges of assault and malicious damage to property against those responsible. To ensure the safety of the public and to give residents a proper opportunity to make their voices heard, the City has increased the presence of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department at the IDP venues.

We will not allow the City’s residents to suffer any further intimidation at the hands of the ANC.

Issued by Siyanda Makhubo, Media Specialist: Office of the Executive Mayor, 25 April 2017