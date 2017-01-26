DA leader says ruling party has been exposed as an organisation of people who will do anything to cling to power

ANC’s unethical ‘black ops’ campaign to be raised with the IEC

25 January 2017

As the evidence mounts and more people come forward to confirm the existence of the ANC’s covert fake news propaganda machine, I will be requesting that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) investigate possible violations of the Electoral Act, when I meet with the Chapter 9 body in the coming weeks. This is in addition to the Democratic Alliance referring the matter to our legal counsel who have been asked to consider the case towards both civil and criminal action.

The fraudulent propaganda campaign by the ANC, must be treated with contempt by all South Africans who believe in the sanctity of the Constitution and the democratic values it espouses.

The ANC has been exposed as an organisation of people who will do anything to cling onto power, which it uses to enrich a political clique instead of delivering services and improving the lives the citizens of South Africa.

The ANC has stooped to a new low, showing just how desperate and dangerous it has become. The ANC is a Party of a bygone era, with only the DA working to implement a vision for the future of the country and the people – across race, class, sex and gender.

This latest saga adds to the list of the ANC’s project of subverting democracy. Its capture of key institutions, such as the SABC, the National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks, SARS and Parliament shows that the ANC only works to protect and enrich itself, while the people suffer.

Within the parameters of our constitutional democracy, the DA is working harder and smarter to ensure that our vision for a better South Africa is received by citizens in every corner of the country, so that the people of South Africa can be freed from the ANC’s corrupt brand of governance and economic policies, which the poor and jobless face the brunt of every day.

Issued by by Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Democratic Alliance, 25 January 2017