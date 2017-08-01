Mayor welcomes decision by court not to hear the matter because there was no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal

ANC’s case against City logo fails in Constitutional Court

31 July 2017

Last week the Constitutional Court dismissed the African National Congress application for leave to appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) decision to dismiss an earlier appeal in the City logo matter.

In January, the SCA dismissed the ANC’s application with costs.

On 25 July 2017, the Constitutional Court considered the applications for condonation and leave to appeal. It concluded that the ANC’s application for condonation should be refused because of a long delay, the absence of an acceptable explanation for the delay, and the lack of prospects for success. The application for leave to appeal was dismissed.

We welcome the judgment by the Constitutional Court which upheld the SCA’s January 2017 ruling in which it decided not to hear the matter because there was no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal.

The City has once again been vindicated by this decision taken by the highest court in the country.

This signals the end of the road for the ANC’s court battle over the logo and we appeal to them to work with us in focusing their attention on service delivery and making progress possible together with the people of Cape Town.

We can now continue getting on with the good work we started in the past six years and take service delivery to the next level.

We also call on the ANC to pay the City’s legal costs as soon as possible.

Issued by Zara Nicholson, Spokesperson for the Executive Mayor Patricia de Lille, City of Cape Town, 31 July 2017