EFF sends condolences on the passing of seven people due to a Johannesburg building fire

6 July 2017

The EFF sends revolutionary condolences on the passing of seven people who died due to a fatal fire of the Cape York building in Johannesburg. Eyewitnesses assert that the deadly fire followed a fight for a room amongst occupants. May the families of the lost lives be comforted during this time.

The EFF must put it on record that the building in question is said to be a hijacked building. Once again, the negligence and lack of attendance to the issue of hijacked buildings in urban areas by the ANC has lead to fatalities. This particular building has seen fatal fires break out before. The failure to address the catastrophe leaves the lives of the occupants in danger as there are no means to ensure safety. A one year old baby has also been declared dead amongst the seven.

May the people who lost their lives in the fire Rest In Peace.

Issued by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi, National Spokesperson, EFF, 6 July 2017