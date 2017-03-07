Party says justice system is there to protect the citizens and not be manipulated to favour the ruling party

ANC’s plan to radically transform the judiciary must not be tolerated

6 March 2017

The ANC’s alleged plan to now also radically transform the judiciary should be opposed in every way possible, as the justice system is there to protect the citizens of the country, and not to be manipulated to favour the ANC, Dr. Corné Mulder, the FF Plus’ parliamentary spokesperson on Justice, says.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, it appears as if the ANC is of the opinion that judges are counter-revolutionary and that the Judicial Service Commission’s functioning regarding the appointment of judges should be adjusted.

Dr. Mulder says the ANC should realize that the judiciary does not belong to it.

“The intention of the ANC to try and interfere with the process by which judges are appointed by the Judicial Service Commission should be strongly condemned.

“It is clear that the ANC does not like the judiciary calling it to account, as has often happened in the recent past. It is the task of the judiciary to uphold the Constitution and laws in the interest of all citizens.

“It is becoming clear that the ANC does not believe in the rule of law, but in the rule of the ANC.

“The FF Plus will continue to jealously guard the separation of powers between the judiciary, executive, and legislative authorities, and to oppose the proposed plans of the ANC in every way possible, Dr. Mulder said.

Issued by Corne Mulder, FF Plus parliamentary spokesperson: Justice, 6 March 2017