DA condemns ANC's violent attack at Joburg IDP meeting

19 April 2017

Members of the ANC violently attacked a meeting about the Joburg Integrated Development Plan (IDP) which was held at Midrand High School last night. The DA condemns the incident in the strongest terms and calls on the ANC leadership to call its members to order. The DA also encourages the City of Johannesburg to lay criminal charges against the culprits.

Paul Mashatile must immediately act against the ANC members who arrived with bricks and weapons to attack those who attended the meeting. This is nothing short of an attack on democracy in action.

The ANC has no right to prevent the people of Joburg from attending public meetings, where they are consulted about the City's development planning. The ANC has been voted out of office and must allow the business of government to continue.

Photographs taken at the scene reveal bloodied floors and displaced furniture. The DA has been informed that the disruption was premeditated. It is unacceptable that people who want to improve the state of Johannesburg are subject to violent attack. It seems as though the ANC is doing all it can to derail the work of the City of Joburg.

The ANC must come to terms with the reality that it failed to govern adequately in the City of Johannesburg and that the people have spoken. The DA will not be deterred by violence and thuggery. We will continue to make every effort to make progress in Joburg. We will also continue to do so in a manner that is inclusive and open.

Issued by John Moodey, DA Gauteng Leader, 19 April 2017