League says this is a politically motivated report driven by the mouthpiece of the neo-liberals

ANCWL STATEMENT ON HAVING MEN IN DELEGATION TO POLICY CONFERENCE

2 July 2017

The African National Congress Women's League ( ANCWL) is not surprised nor shocked by the Sunday Times report on ANCWL having men in delegation to policy conference.

The politically motivated reports driven by the mouthpiece of the neo-liberals who want the status quo in terms of land and economic ownership to remain unchanged is a continuous campaign aimed at liquidating the ANCWL as the integral part of the African National Congress (ANC). The ANCWL has staff and partners across all genders who are gender activists in their own right and their inputs in shaping policies and programs that contribute in building a united, non-sexist society are warmly welcomed and appreciated.

It is unfortunate that the Sunday Times journalist, a woman, decided to lie about the interview she conducted with both Cde Bathabile and Cde Meokgo.

The ANCWL would like to put it on record that at no stage were emotions discussed with Qaanitah Hunter of the Sunday Times. The President of the ANCWL told Ms Hunter that it was a fact that women are not represented in other sectors and gave her an example for instance about the issue of land which in a nutshell speaks about agriculture. The ANCWL has been working closely with the Dr John Langalibalele Dube Institute and is led by a Professor who happens to be a male.

The ANCWL under the leadership of President Cde Bathabile Dlamini and her collective will not be deterred by any media reports in demanding amongst others expropriation of land without compensation, establishment of State Bank, legislation of 50/50 % gender parity in all sectors at all levels, free sanitary pads for all girl children of the poor and working class, free and compulsory education for the children of the poor and working class until undergraduate level to mention few.

The ANCWL extended an invite to all people irrespective of their gender, to fearlessly and unapologetically join in the spearheading of the objectives, policies and programmes of the ANCWL and the ANC in society.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 2 July 2017