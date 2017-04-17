League says praise singers of colonialism longing for that moment where blacks are slaves of whites

THE ANCWL CONGRATULATES MAJOR GENERAL YOLISA MATAKATA

13 April 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) welcomes the announcement of Major General Yolisa Matakata as the Acting Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS).

Appointment of women in strategic position by the ANC-led government brings hope to numerous young South African women in particular black woman. Under the apartheid government, black women were relegated to the kitchens of white people and remained enslaved. The praise singers of colonialism are longing for that moment where blacks are the slaves of the whites.

General Matakata has over 22 years working experience in South African Police Services (SAPS). She had served in various positions in the SAPS which amongst others include serving 15 years in crime intelligence unit and became the provincial head of crime intelligence unit in the Western Cape in the year 2008. In 2010, she was appointed Provincial Head of Hawks in Western Cape.

The appointment of General Matakata to Head the Hawks signifies confidence by the ANC-led government on black women's ability and capacity to lead in any sector. The ANCWL calls other government departments/ public entities and private sector to emulate the SAPS and appoint women in positions of power. Radical transformation must be in theory and praxis - must include transforming sectors which are male dominated. Women have capacity to lead in any sector.

Marginalisation of women by any sector will not be left unchallenged. Fanatics of patriarchy in any institution will not derail the efforts of the ANCWL under the leadership of President Bathabile Dlamini and her collective to promote respect with regards to gender equality. Women are not second class citizens in SA and their rights are human rights.

The ANCWL supporters and members wishes General Matakata all of the best in her new role. She must do her job without fear nor favour.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, Secretary General, ANCWL, 13 April 2017