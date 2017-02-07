Former MEC commended for resigning, must meet with provincial integrity committee

ANC Gauteng province media statement following the first PEC meeting of the year

The ANC Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) held its first plenary meeting for the year on Friday, 3rd February 2017. The meeting preceded the PEC Lekgotla held from 4th – 5th February 2017. These two gatherings followed a successful hosting of the 105th birthday celebrations rally at Orlando Stadium on Sunday 8th January 2017.

This year has been declared as the “Year of Oliver Reginald Tambo: Let us deepen Unity” by the ANC NEC. This calls on all ANC members and leaders to defend the unity and cohesion of the organisation.

The PEC received the Political Overview by the Provincial Chairperson Comrade Paul Mashatile, which placed emphasis on the tasks of unity, rebuilding, strengthening and renewing the organisation, as part of preparations for the National Policy Conference in June/July 2017 and the 54th National Conference in December 2017.

Informed by the Strategy and Tactics document, Conference Resolutions and the January 8th NEC Statement, the PEC discussed the political situation in the province, nationally, continentally and globally and how to shift the balance of forces in favour of the ANC, the Alliance and other mass democratic forces. The PEC acknowledged the importance of revolutionary discipline, defending the unity and cohesion of the organization and emulating the exemplary life of ANC President Oliver Reginald Tambo.

The PEC noted that majority, if not all wards in working class communities across the province are led by ANC Councilors. In addition, the ANC continues to have support even in wards led by its political opponents. The PEC also noted disturbing developments such as the deterioration and/or erratic provision of services to communities and the slowing down or even cancellation of important programs aimed at assisting the poor, youth and women. The PEC also noted the ignoring of municipal laws and rules by the leadership of municipalities governed by the DA-EFF coalition such as Mogale City, City of Joburg and City of Tshwane.

The PEC made a commitment to ensure that all members and structures of the organisation continue to work with communities to ensure that the ANC continues to govern in the Gauteng Province and returns municipalities now governed by the DA EFF coalition, back to the ANC. The PEC reiterated the importance of working with all sectors of society to defeat poverty, inequality and unemployment. It also reiterated the commitment of the ANC to building a nonracial, non-sexist, united, democratic and prosperous South Africa for which many patriots even perished for.

On the continental and global situation, the PEC recommitted the province to solidarity with the people of Cuba, Western Sahara and Palestine and to continue highlighting and supporting their struggles. The PEC raised concern at the re-admission of Morocco into the AU and characterised it a setback to the cause of the Saharawi people and their struggle for self-determination and independence. An explanation will be sought from the ANC national leadership on the rationale and circumstances which led to the decision.

Release of the Health Ombudsman Report

The PEC welcomed the report of the Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba into the death of mental health patients across the province. The PEC expressed deep regret and shock at the devastating news that 94 lives were lost in the process of transferring patients from Life Esidimeni facility to hospitals and alternative facilities. It extended condolences to the families that lost loved ones and committed to assume public leadership on the matter and to closely track the implementation of remedial actions to ensure that this tragedy does not happen again.

The PEC called on everyone to allow the relevant institutions of government responsible for implementing the remedial actions space to do so within the set timelines, in a manner that does not further add to the trauma that families of the deceased have suffered already. It further cautioned that this regrettable tragedy should not be used for political point scoring and grandstanding.

The PEC commended the Gauteng Premier David Makhura for the openness and urgency with which he is dealing with the Ombudsman’s report, including the commitment to implement the remedial actions. It also noted that Comrade Qedani Mahlangu served the people of Gauteng as a public representative for 20 years. It commended her for the decision to resign as an MEC and Member of the Provincial Legislature. This demonstrates political accountability and sensitivity to the affected families’ pain. The PEC also resolved that Comrade Qedani Mahlangu should meet with the ANC Gauteng Provincial Integrity Committee to give a full account on the matter.

2 . Media statements of the ANC Youth League Gauteng Province

The PEC noted media statements issued by ANC Youth League Gauteng Province on the Health Ombudsman’s report. The PEC fully agree with the ANC Youth League that empathy and support should be given to all families of the 94 mental health patients that passed on. There was also agreement that the ANC Youth League can and should raise issues of concern in a disciplined manner within the structures of the organisation. However, the PEC expressed serious concern at the tone of the media statements and the negative and ill-disciplined comments on social media.

The PEC agreed with the ANC national media statement, particularly the observation that the utterances and actions of the ANC Youth League Gauteng Province were reckless and unbefitting of ANC members and the call to reprimand them. The PEC resolved to:

- Reprimand the ANC Youth League Gauteng Province for the statements.

- Call on the Youth League to unconditionally withdraw the case they opened against Comrade Qedani Mahlangu.

- call on the Youth League to publicly retract the call they made for the resignation of Premier David Makhura

- Call on the Youth League to publicly retract the unfortunate remarks that question the integrity and competence of ANC Gauteng Provincial Deputy Secretary Dr. Gwen Ramokgopa (who has been appointed by the Premier as the Gauteng MEC for Health).

3 . Organisation Building and preparations for the 54th National Conference.

The PEC also discussed and adopted a program focusing amongst other issues on the following:

- Strengthening of the organisation at all levels.

- Convening the Provincial Alliance Summit and Alliance led Provincial Consultative Conference respectively in March 2017.

- Preparations for the National Policy Conference and 54th National Conference.

- Conducting an assessment of the two and half years of provincial governance.

- Preparations for Regional General Councils (RGCs) to assess the state of the organisation and governance.

- Convening the Provincial Policy Conference in May 2017 to prepare for the National Policy Conference.

As is practice in the ANC, all decisions of higher structures are binding on lower structures and Leagues.

Issued by Hope Mankwana Papo, ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary, 6 February 2017