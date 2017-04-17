DA MP says ANC presidential hopeful should be set straight on what is taught in our classrooms

Motshekga must repudiate Dlamini-Zuma

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga should come out and defend public schools against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s baseless attack on them this weekend.

ANC Presidential-hopeful Dlamini-Zuma claimed it was not surprising that learners thought the ANC was corrupt and useless, because this is what they were being taught at school.

Dlamini-Zuma’s comments can only be interpreted as a direct attack on Minister Motshekga, since it’s the Minister’s job to ensure that the curriculum is appropriate and that schools are not politicised.

It is therefore incumbent on Minister Motshekga to set Dlamini-Zuma straight on what is being taught in South African classrooms.

If the Minister happens to agree with Dlamini-Zuma, then she needs to explain how she has allowed public schools become a hotbed of anti-ANC sentiment under watch.

Either way, Minister Motshekga needs to protect the integrity of the school system by making a public statement on the matter.

When all is said and done, we know the real reason why people in South Africa think the ANC is corrupt. And it has nothing to do with the school system.

People think the ANC is corrupt for the simple reason that the ANC is actually corrupt. No amount of deflection from Dlamini-Zuma or anybody else is going to change that.

Statement issued by Gavin Davis MP, DA Shadow Minister of Basic Education, 16 April 2017