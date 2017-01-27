Movement says it will fight to retain jobs

AngloGold Ashanti retrenchment process set to continue; Solidarity will fight to retain jobs

26 January 2017

Trade union Solidarity today refuted rumours that an agreement had already been reached between AngloGold Ashanti and trade unions to save all 849 jobs affected by a section 189 retrenchment process at the company. This comes after it was reported earlier this week that an agreement had already been reached in terms of which affected employees would be transferred or re-trained.

According to Solidarity mining deputy general secretary, Connie Prinsloo, the trade union had been actively engaged in meetings with the company’s management this week and no agreement whatsoever had yet been reached. “Of course Solidarity will be glad for every job that can possibly be saved,” Prinsloo said.

According to Prinsloo, the trade union would do everything in its power to ensure that as few jobs as possible are affected by this process. “The section 189 process, as determined by the Labour Relations Act, first has to be initiated and then Solidarity will act in the best interests of its members,” Prinsloo explained.

Prinsloo pointed out that at this stage, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has to appoint a commissioner to facilitate the retrenchment process. “We are waiting to learn who will be appointed to act as the facilitator. The facilitation process will commence once that has been done,” Prinsloo said.

