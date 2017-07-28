Calib Cassim has been appointed acting CFO in the interim

Eskom puts CFO on special leave, appoints interim replacement

Thursday, 27 July 2017: The Board of Directors of Eskom has taken a decision to grant Chief Financial Officer, Mr Anoj Singh, special leave pending an investigation.

Mr Calib Cassim has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. He is a registered Chartered Accountant, with 15 years of service at Eskom.

“We would also like to assure all stakeholders that the company is stable as evidenced by the recent financial results, and will continue delivering on its turnaround strategy,” said Acting Chairman, Zethembe Khoza.

Minister Brown notes the Board’s decision.

Statement issued by Eskom, 27 July 2017