Another farm attack rocks the Free State

28 March 2017

The DA is shocked to learn of another farm attack that took place on the farm, Jakkelsdraai, outside Hertzogville, in the Tokologo Local Municipality, Free State, on Saturday night.

This now brings the total of farm attacks in the province to 16 this year alone.

It appears that criminal elements intended to steal sheep, but their plans were thwarted by farmworkers Mr Jan Makgetla and his wife‚ Mrs Mogobo.

The SAPS was called to the scene, but no suspects were found. When the Makgetlas returned to their home, the suspects attacked them. Mr Makgetla was stabbed several times and his wife severely assaulted.

The DA is glad to hear that both Mr and Mrs Makgetla have received treatment and are recovering at home. The DA is also encouraged by the announcement by the farm owner, Mr Sarel Bornman, that he will now improve security at the homes of farmworkers on his farm.

One farm attack is one too many. Our rural communities are left vulnerable and exposed to criminal elements. This can no longer be tolerated.

Farm attacks affect us all.

The DA again reiterates its call on government to immediately reintroduce specialised rural safety units within the SAPS that will be better equipped to combat this scourge.

Issued by Leona Kleynhans, DA Member in the Free State Provincial Legislature, 28 March 2017