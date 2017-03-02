University says the academic year will get underway officially on 13 March 2017

UCT academic year to start on 13 March 2017

The University of Cape Town is gearing up for another academic year, which will get underway officially on 13 March 2017.

UCT had an unusual start to the calendar year because of programmes such as the mini-semester (3-20 January) and deferred exams (23 January-10 February) – initiated to help students overcome the difficulties of completing the 2016 academic year because of protests on campus.

Orientation and registration started on 27 February and will continue until 10 March. Parents orientation sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, 1 March and Saturday, 4 March ahead of the upcoming academic year.

UCT can enrol 4 200 first-year students this year. The university received a total of 26 416 first-year applications, of which 12 000 were eligible for admission. The total number of applications comprised 22 470 by South Africans and 3 946 by international students. The applications from prospective first-year students increased by 12% this year.

The expected total student population for 2017 is approximately 29 000 at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels in six faculties – Commerce, Engineering & the Built Environment, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, and Science.

Despite the disruptions of late last year, the 2016 academic year was concluded.

UCT remains at the top spot in Africa in rankings by both Times Higher Education and Quacquarelli Symonds. The most recent report of Times Higher Education, of BRICS and emerging economies, ranks UCT fourth in the world out of 300 universities.

Last year, UCT again recorded the highest number of National Research Foundation (NRF)-rated researchers in South Africa, with 514 academics rated by the government-mandated research and science development agency, against 481 in 2015 and 293 in 2008. This includes new NRF A-ratings for five academics.

Statement issued by UCT, 1 March 2017