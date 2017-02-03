FF Plus says it is a pity that SA once again found itself on the wrong side of constructive states who strive for the rule of law

Reports that Africa is collectively withdrawing from the ICC is upsetting

1 February 2017

The planned collective withdrawal of Africa from the International Criminal Court (ICC) is a step backward which is regrettable, Dr. Corné Mulder, FF Plus parliamentary spokesperson on International Relations, says.

According to reports (1 February 2017) on Netwerk24, African heads of state had adopted a non-binding decision to jointly withdraw from the ICC.

This decision was apparently taken behind closed doors on Tuesday at the end of the African Unions Summit in Addis Ababa. South Africa caused shockwaves last year with its decision to withdraw from this court.

Dr. Mulder says Africa’s path to the international community lies precisely in greater participation, and certainly not in isolation and seclusion.

It is a pity that with its leadership and views, South Africa once again finds itself on the wrong side of constructive states who strive for the rule of law.

“It is once again Botswana and Nigeria that holds the moral high ground with their support of the ICC.

“This decision of African heads of state is, unfortunately, proof that there is no vision of leadership in the interest of the African continent,” Dr. Mulder says.

