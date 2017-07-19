DA welcomes PRCA's decision to institute a disciplinary hearing into the conduct of the Gupta's PR firm

Bell Pottinger disciplinary hearing to commence on 18 August

18 July 2017

The DA can confirm that the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) will proceed with a disciplinary hearing against Bell Pottinger following the DA’s complaint that it sowed racial divisions in South Africa.

The DA welcomes the PRCA’s decision to institute a disciplinary hearing into the conduct of the Guptas’ PR firm.

Both the DA and Bell Pottinger are now required to submit summaries of our cases and copies of all documents, to be considered as evidence, within 10 working days.

The hearing is set to commence on Friday, 18th August 2017, in London.

Bell Pottinger designed and carried out a hateful and divisive propaganda campaign for the Guptas and the Zumas in our country, which is still dealing with a very painful past.

The DA welcomes that this hearing will go ahead as we must stand up to those who seek to divide us.

The South African public stood up against Bell Pottinger in South Africa and in London and we will continue to do so. We will also continue to push Bell Pottinger for full disclosure of their Gupta account and that the money from this account be paid back to South Africa

The DA looks forward to making our representations at the hearing so that we can ensure Bell Pottinger is held accountable for their actions.

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA Shadow Minister of Communications, 18 July 2017