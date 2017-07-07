DA says company must submit written observations in light of code of conduct which party says PR firm violated

Bell Pottinger now has 5 days to respond to international PR body, following DA’s complaint

6 July 2017

The DA can confirm that Bell Pottinger has until Thursday, 13 July 2017, to respond to the complaint the DA lodged with the UK-based Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) regarding allegations that it stoked racial hatred in South Africa.

This was confirmed to the DA by the PRCA late yesterday afternoon.

Specifically, Bell Pottinger must submit written observations in light of the clauses of the PRCA’s Professional Charter and Code of Conduct which the DA alleges that the PR firm violated.

On the back of the leaked Gupta emails, which implicate a number of Bell Pottinger executives, the PR firm appears to have violated, among others, clause 4 of the PRCA’s Charter, which states that, “[a] member is required to take all reasonable care that professional duties are conducted without causing offence on the grounds of gender, race, religion, disability or any other form of discrimination or unacceptable reference”.

The DA welcomes the PRCA’s swift correspondence regarding this matter.

The ball is now in Bell Pottinger’s court to respond to our complaint before the 5-day deadline expires.

The work Bell Pottinger has done for the Guptas and Zumas has had a damaging effect on our country and they must face the consequences of their actions.

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA Shadow Minister of Communications, 6 July 2017