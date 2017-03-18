Ruling follows Minister Nathi Nhleko's admission to parliament last year that an error had been made in appointment procedure

ANC STATEMENT ON HIGH COURT DECISION ON GEN NTLEMEZA’S APPOINTMENT

The African National Congress notes and respects the judgment delivered by the Gauteng High Court today on the matter relating to General Berning Ntlemeza’s appointment as Head of the Directorate of Priority Crimes (the Hawks). The effect of the judgment is to find General Ntlemeza’s appointment unlawful and invalid.

This judgement follows an admission made by the Minister of Police, Comrade Nathi Nhleko, to Parliament last year that an error had been made in the procedure followed to appoint General Ntlemeza. The ANC trusts therefore that today’s judgment brings this matter to finality.

Statement issued by the African National Congress, 17 March 2017