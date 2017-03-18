POLITICS

Berning Ntlemeza: Judgment should bring matter to finality - ANC

Zizi Kodwa |
17 March 2017
Ruling follows Minister Nathi Nhleko's admission to parliament last year that an error had been made in appointment procedure

ANC STATEMENT ON HIGH COURT DECISION ON GEN NTLEMEZA’S APPOINTMENT 

The African National Congress notes and respects the judgment delivered by the Gauteng High Court today on the matter relating to General Berning Ntlemeza’s appointment as Head of the Directorate of Priority Crimes (the Hawks). The effect of the judgment is to find General Ntlemeza’s appointment unlawful and invalid. 

This judgement follows an admission made by the Minister of Police, Comrade Nathi Nhleko, to Parliament last year that an error had been made in the procedure followed to appoint General Ntlemeza. The ANC trusts therefore that today’s judgment brings this matter to finality. 

Statement issued by the African National Congress, 17 March 2017

 

A bottomless pit? Increasing the BEE burden yet again… – Anthea Jeffery
Alarming how charming it could be to go a Zuptoid farming…
Oakbay wants to swim free in SA’s financial waters – as another big fish leaves
Rand strengthens as US interest rate rises. Good times ahead?
Exposed: Gupta-linked company Homix in game of lies to shift millions of rands offshore

iSERVICE FEED