Organisation pleased with court's ruling, hopes that Mgxitama and his fans received a loud and clear message

BLF brought to book; AfriBusiness supports court judgement

8 August 2017

AfriBusiness is pleased that the South Gauteng High Court once again proved that no person is above the law and that adherence to the law and the rule of law must prevail. The Court found that Black First Land First (BLF) and its leader Andile Mgxitama had violated a court interdict that among other prevents them from intimidating journalists, and ruled that they are in contempt of the court order and also liable for costs in this case.

This follows the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) obtaining an interdict in this regard against Mgxitama and BLF on 7 July 2017.

A three-month jail sentence (suspended indefinitely) has been imposed on Mgxitama. If the interdict is breached again, the BLF and Mgxitama will be liable to pay a R100 000 fine. The interdict has also been extended to include all journalists.

“AfriBusiness hopes that Mgxitama and his fans received a loud and clear message that there is no place for unlawful conduct in South Africa,” says Charles Castle, Manager of AfriBusiness’ Labour Law Advice Unit.

Issued by Charles Castle, Manager: Labour Law Advice Unit, AfriBusiness, 8 August 2017