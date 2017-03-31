Power utility says investigation will ascertain whether allegations can be corroborated

Eskom Board acts against allegations

30 March 2017

Eskom Board resolved, in its meeting of 28 March 2017, to undertake a forensic and legal investigation following the well-published allegations against Interim Group Executive, with immediate effect.

“The allegations in the public domain have a corrosive impact on the social standing of Eskom, as a brand, as well as its entire leadership. As Board, we have a constitutional mandate to probe these allegations, with a view to getting to the unassailable truth of the situation.” elaborated Eskom Chairman, Dr Ben Ngubane.

He said that Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr has been instructed to conduct a forensic and legal investigation in respect of the various articles concerning the potential conflict of interest relating to Mr Matshela Koko’s stepdaughter’s shareholding in Impulse International.

“The objective of the investigation,” Dr Ngubane explained, “will be to ascertain whether the allegations can be corroborated and/or substantiated by evidence including real and/or documentary evidence.”

He added that Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr will be appointing an independent auditing firm to assist with the forensic investigation.

“This process will facilitate a fitting response to our Shareholder Representative, the Honourable Minister Ms Lynne Brown, who has asked the Board to address the matter as swiftly as possible,” stated Dr Ngubane.

Dr Ngubane said the Board did not interfere with the development of the scope of the investigation. “Instead, we decided to leave it to Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr to craft it so as to facilitate, inter alia, effective scope consideration owing to their expertise. As Board, we will not hesitate to implement the resultant recommendations.”

He concluded that they (as Board) will always endeavour to act “decisively” in the best interest of the nation, in the face of various challenges they confront.

