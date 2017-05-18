Party says differences between IPID Head and Acting Police Commissioner must not get in the way of the two organs of state doing their work

ANC concerned about breakdown of relations between IPID and SAPS

The ANC Study Group on Police is very concerned about the relationship between the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and the South African Police Services (SAPS).

The Portfolio Committee on Police received reports from IPID and SAPS in Parliament today where the two entities made accusations and counter accusations against one another. In a showdown between IPID Director Robert McBride, and SAPS Acting National Commissioner of Police Kgomotso Phahlane, IPID accused SAPS of interfering in investigations on the National Police Commissioner. We insist that the current IPID investigation on the National Police Commissioner must be respected and that all witnesses fully cooperate with IPID in this investigation.

We find it very worrying that SAPS has established what seems to be a counter investigative unit on the basis of an alleged relationship between the Head of IPID and a private citizen. It is equally of concern that a private citizen is alleged to be involved in IPID investigations. This must immediately come to an end.

We are of the view that whatever the differences between IPID Head McBride, and Acting Police Commissioner Phahlane, these differences should not get in the way of the two organs of state doing their work, especially in light of the IPID investigation aimed at allegations against with the National Police Commissioner.

The fact that these two entities are investigating each other or alleged to be interfering with witnesses in ongoing investigations is unacceptable and a grave cause for concern. We call upon the Minister of Police to urgently intervene on this matter.

Issued by Leonard Ramatlakane, Acting ANC chairperson on the Study Group on Police, 16 May 2017