OFFICE OF THE CHIEF JUSTICE

BREAK-IN AT THE OFFICE OF THE CHIEF JUSTICE

A break-in has occurred in the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) located in Midrand, Johannesburg in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, 18 March 2017. During the commission of this criminal offence, 15 computers were stolen in the office where the Human Resources and Facilities Units are located.

The stolen computers contain important information about Judges and officials of the OCJ and constitute a huge setback for the entire administration of the justice.

The break-in was reported to the South African Police Services (SAPS) and various units from SAPS were dispatched to the OCJ to conduct further investigations. Upon being informed of this crime, the Chief Justice remarked that this must be viewed in a very serious light and the police ought to do everything in their power to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

Statement issued by Mr Nathi Mncube, Spokesperson of the RSA Judiciary, 18 March 2017